Pieters ruled out for Euro 2012

PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands defender Erik Pieters will miss out on Euro 2012 because of a foot injury.

Dutch manager Bert van Marwijk included Pieters in his provisional 36-man squad for the competition, but less than 24 hours later, Pieters revealed that he has been told by an ankle specialist that he will be unable to play.

The 23-year-old was limited to 13 Eredivisie matches for PSV because of injury, but has taken over at left back for the Dutch following the retirement of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Pieters has earned more than 15 caps since 2010 for the national team, which will open it's Euro 2012 campaign against Denmark on June 9 in Group B.