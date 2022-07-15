Phoenix Suns match Indiana Pacers offer sheet to keep Deandre Ayton: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Phoenix Suns very quickly decided that they wanted to hold on to budding star Deandre Ayton.

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers and Ayton agreed to a four-year, $133 million maximum contract offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, meaning Phoenix had 48 hours to match the offer or lose Ayton without compensation. Ayton was a restricted-free agent.

According to ESPN, the Suns matched the offer Thursday night, keeping the former No. 1 overall pick in a Suns uniform.

The offer sheet from the Pacers was the largest offer sheet in the history of the NBA . The Suns will not be allowed to include Ayton in any trade until January 15 and will need to wait a full year to trade him at all without Ayton’s approval.

Ayton has been a key piece of a Phoenix team that reached the 2021 NBA Finals and was the No. 1 seed in the 2022 Western Conference Playoffs. The center averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds for Phoenix in 58 games during the 2021-2022 season.

Even though Phoenix went 64-18 during the regular season, they were blown out by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Ayton played just 17 minutes in Game 7, with head coach Monty Williams saying the reason for the low minutes was "internal."

Ayton had been seeking a max contract from the Suns for the past year, with Phoenix unwilling to make the offer.

Phoenix has been rumored to be the top destination for Kevin Durant , who requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on July 1. With Phoenix matching the offer sheet, Ayton is no longer an option to be a part of a trade package.

Indiana had been hoping to pair Ayton with Tyrese Halliburton, who was acquired from the Sacramento Kings in February.