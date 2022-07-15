Expand / Collapse search
NBA
Published

Phoenix Suns match Indiana Pacers offer sheet to keep Deandre Ayton: report

Phoenix had 48 hours to match the offer

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Phoenix Suns very quickly decided that they wanted to hold on to budding star Deandre Ayton. 

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers and Ayton agreed to a four-year, $133 million maximum contract offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, meaning Phoenix had 48 hours to match the offer or lose Ayton without compensation. Ayton was a restricted-free agent. 

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns looks on before the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 7 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 15, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns looks on before the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 7 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 15, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

According to ESPN, the Suns matched the offer Thursday night, keeping the former No. 1 overall pick in a Suns uniform. 

The offer sheet from the Pacers was the largest offer sheet in the history of the NBA. The Suns will not be allowed to include Ayton in any trade until January 15 and will need to wait a full year to trade him at all without Ayton’s approval. 

Ayton has been a key piece of a Phoenix team that reached the 2021 NBA Finals and was the No. 1 seed in the 2022 Western Conference Playoffs. The center averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds for Phoenix in 58 games during the 2021-2022 season. 

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns shoots a free throw against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 7 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 15, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns shoots a free throw against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 7 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 15, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Even though Phoenix went 64-18 during the regular season, they were blown out by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Ayton played just 17 minutes in Game 7, with head coach Monty Williams saying the reason for the low minutes was "internal."

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns shoots the ball during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns shoots the ball during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.  ( Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)


Ayton had been seeking a max contract from the Suns for the past year, with Phoenix unwilling to make the offer. 

Phoenix has been rumored to be the top destination for Kevin Durant, who requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on July 1. With Phoenix matching the offer sheet, Ayton is no longer an option to be a part of a trade package. 

Indiana had been hoping to pair Ayton with Tyrese Halliburton, who was acquired from the Sacramento Kings in February. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.