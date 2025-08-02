Expand / Collapse search
Phillies superstar Bryce Harper ejected for vehemently disagreeing with check-swing call

Harper was ejected in the 7th inning of the teams win

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper was ejected after vehemently disagreeing with a check-swing call in the third inning of the team’s 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Harper was up, with runners on second and third base in the bottom of the seventh inning and the game tied 3-3. The count was full, and Harper tried to check his swing as Tigers’ relief pitcher Will Vest’s breaking ball was in the dirt. 

Third base umpire Vic Carapazza called Harper out on the check swing, and Harper was irate. He immediately took his helmet off and started waving his arms in disgust. 

Bryce Harper looks on

Bryce Harper, #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies, looks on during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park on August 1, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Caean Couto/Getty Images)

As Harper walked towards Carapazza he appeared to say, "There is no f------ way," and was promptly ejected.

Harper said his ejection was "warranted."

"I left the batter's box walking toward him, so I think it was warranted," Harper said.

Bryce Harper reacts

Philadelphia Phillies first base Bryce Harper (3) reacts to an official after being called out on strikes to end the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park on August 1, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

"Can't get thrown out in that situation, especially with the ninth inning possibly coming around and my at-bat coming up," he added.

Following Harper’s ejection in the bottom of the seventh inning, Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez hit a solo home run to put them up 4-3. 

However, the Phillies responded in the bottom of the eighth inning with two runs. Left fielder Otto Kemp doubled to score right fielder Nick Castellanos to tie the game at 4-4.

Bryce Harper looks on

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper looks on after getting ejected for arguing on a checked swing during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Second baseman Bryson Stott singled to score Kemp to give the Phillies a 5-4 lead they would not relinquish. 

With the Phillies' win, and the New York Mets' loss, the Phillies overtook the Mets for first place in the National League East.

The Phillies (62-47) will look to keep their winning ways when they play the Tigers (64-47) in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.