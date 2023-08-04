Phillies legend Cole Hamels retires from MLB after 15 seasons

Philadelphia Phillies legend Cole Hamels, who won a World Series and was named NLCS MVP and World Series MVP in 2008, has retired.

The San Diego Padres placed Hamels, who has not pitched for the team this season, on the voluntarily retired list Friday.

Padres right-hander Craig Stammen was also added to that list.

Hamels ends an MLB career that spans 15 years with four All-Star games and a career 3.43 ERA in 2,698 innings.

Hamels was a prized prospect for the Phillies coming out of Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego and was selected 17th overall in the 2002 MLB draft.

After 3½ years of development in the minors, Hamels made his MLB debut May 12, 2006, against the Cincinnati Reds at 22 years old. He started that game, going five innings, allowing one hit and no runs, while striking out seven and walking five.

Hamels stuck with the Phillies’ rotation after that season and quickly became a reliable lefty arm. His favorite pitch was a wickedly deceptive change-up that baffled hitters. Mixed with his other pitches, Hamels ate innings, eclipsing 200 innings in eight of his 15 seasons.

In his 10th season with the Phils, Hamels tossed a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in 2015, striking out 13 batters.

He was moved to the Texas Rangers later that season. Hamels remained with the Rangers three more seasons before joining the Cubs in 2018.

Hamels spent 2019 with the Cubs and 2020 with the Atlanta Braves, though that stint didn’t last long. Hamels pitched just 3.1 innings with Atlanta, giving up three earned runs.

Injuries began to slow down the 39-year-old, who was trying to come back to the mound.

Hamels finishes his career with 2,560 strikeouts over 423 appearances (422 starts) with a 163-122 record.