Philip Rivers' trash-talking clip against Jacksonville Jaguars delights social media

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers delighted social media Tuesday when sound from his game against the Jacksonville Jaguars revealed his epic trash-talking.

Rivers, who is known for being one of the cleanest trash talkers in football, gave Jaguars defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue an earful after he completed an 84-yard touchdown pass to running back Austin Ekeler.

Rivers was screaming in Ngakoue’s ear, which irked the defensive lineman.

Referee Bill Vinovich got in between the two players and told Rivers to “get the f—k out of here.”

Ngakoue and Rivers exchanged pleasantries as the quarterback was running up the field to celebrate with his teammates. Ngakoue said to Rivers that he can be excited but “don’t do it by my ear.”

“I will do it by your ear,” Rivers said. “That’s what I do. That’s what I do.”

The back-and-forth lit up social media, with Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu saying, “Rivers might be the funniest trash talker ever.”

Los Angeles won the game, 45-10. Rivers threw three touchdown passes in the game.