Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu shuts himself inside freezer to raise awareness for pet safety

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu filmed another video for PETA this week showing how dogs can suffer when left out in the cold in freezing temperatures.

Mathieu, who previously filmed himself locked in a hot car to show how dogs suffer alone in vehicles on hot days, conducted a similar experiment shutting himself inside a freezer. The video published Tuesday showed Mathieu inside the freezer seeing how long he could last.

The safety was in the freezer for 20 minutes and described the freezer as “colder than winter practice.” When he tried to eat or drink something in the freezer it was all frozen.

“I can imagine what dogs go through when their owners leave them outside in the freezing cold and their food freezes and they’re not able to eat it,” he said in the video.

At one point, Mathieu said he wanted to huddle up to stay warm.

“I can get out of this freezer,” he said. “Most dogs are chained up outside, and they’re not able to get warm. This is colder than winter practice.”

PETA says about 50 animals died last year because they were left outside during freezing temperatures.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) encourages dog and cat owners to keep their pets inside during cold weather.

“It's a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur, but it's untrue,” the organization says. “Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside. Longer-haired and thick-coated dog breeds, such as huskies and other dogs bred for colder climates, are more tolerant of cold weather; but no pet should be left outside for long periods in below-freezing weather.”