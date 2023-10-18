All 3 Philadelphia sports complex parking lots filled for 1st time ever with events at all venues: report

There may have never been worse traffic in Philadelphia than Tuesday night, but for good reason.

All three venues at the Philadelphia sports complex hosted events, and all the parking lots were completely filled for the first time ever, according to CBS Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Flyers had their home opener on Tuesday, and it was moved up roughly 90 minutes because of the two other events. Nearly 19,000 fans were inside Wells Fargo Center for the Flyers, just shy of a complete sellout.

The home of the Philadelphia Eagles was in use for a soccer match between Mexico and Germany, and 62,824 people attended. The stadium's capacity is 69,144.

The Philadelphia Phillies hosted Game 2 of the National League championship series, and over 45,000 fans attended. Citizens Bank Park has around 43,000 seats.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management posted on X, formerly Twitter, at 8:15 p.m. ET Tuesday to report that exits off I-95 were closed and urged spectators to take public transportation.

SEPTA even offered free rides from 5 p.m. through the night.

It was not the first time all three venues hosted events at the same time, and again, postseason baseball was part of the issue. On Oct. 21 of last year, the Phillies hosted Game 3 of the NLCS while the Smashing Pumpkins performed at Wells Fargo Center and Temple played football at the Linc.

For a short time, all three existing venues and the Spectrum and Veterans Stadium stood at the same time. The Spectrum and the Vet have since been demolished.