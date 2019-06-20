Philadelphia Flyers agree to seven-year contract with Kevin Hayes

The Philadelphia Flyers and center Kevin Hayes agreed to a seven-year contract Wednesday

The deal is worth $50 million and Hayes will earn about $7.14 annually over the seven years, according to Flyers executive vice president and general manager Chuck Fletcher.

“We are very happy to sign Kevin to a long term contract,” Fletcher said. “He plays a smart, two-way game and is just entering the prime of his career. Kevin will add size and skill to our lineup.”

Hayes played for the Winnipeg Jets and the New York Rangers last season before the Jets traded him to the Flyers earlier this month. Hayes recorded 55 points and 19 goals in 71 games between the Rangers and Jets last season. He had played for the Rangers for four full seasons prior to the trade.

Hayes said the Flyers’ moves this offseason, which include trading for defenseman Matt Niskanen and Justin Braun, showed that they were in a “win-now mentality.”

“With the three moves they made in the last couple weeks, it just shows their fans and shows the team and the organization that they want to win right now and that factored into my decision, as well — being able to win,” he said.

The Flyers finished 37-37-8 last season with 82 points. The team hasn’t made a Stanley Cup Final since 2010 and hasn't won a championship since 1975.

