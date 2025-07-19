Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles unveil Super Bowl LIX victory rings

Philadelphia's custom rings feature dual Lombardi trophies commemorating their victory over Kansas City

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
The Philadelphia Eagles have received their Super Bowl LIX rings, and showed them off on social media Friday night.

The rings were made by Jason of Beverly Hills, and feature a pair of Lombardi trophies to signify the team's second Super Bowl win after its first in 2018. 

The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, denying the Chiefs their third-straight Super Bowl and avenging their Super Bowl XLVII loss to Kansas City just two years earlier. 

Brandon Graham celebrates

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) celebrates during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally on Feb. 14, 2025 (Caean Couto-Imagn Images)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl MVP, throwing for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. 

Nick Sirianni with Super Bowl trophy

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni holds up the Lombardi trophy as he speaks during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys for their Week 1 opener in September, and they'll celebrate their recent championship one final time that night when they hang their Super Bowl banner in the rafters at Lincoln Financial Field.

