Phil Mickelson takes swipe at Dem reps for 'speaking hateful rhetoric' after Charlie Kirk assassination

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson took a swipe at Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, and Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, while praising Erika Kirk for her remarks at her husband’s memorial service.

Kirk spoke about Charlie less than two weeks after he was assassinated at a Utah Valley University event. Her bravery and courage during her speech at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, sparked a ton of reaction across social media.

Mickelson was among them.

"Amazing strength, and amazing grace," Mickelson wrote on X.

As Kirk offered her forgiveness to the alleged assassin accused of murdering the 31-year-old conservative influencer, Mickelson chided Omar and Crockett.

"While (Ilhan) and Jasmine are speaking hateful rhetoric, Erika Kirk is saying this. I have no words. Amazing," he added.

Omar received backlash after she insulted Charlie Kirk’s legacy in wake of his killing.

She addressed her recent social media posts in which she called Kirk "Dr. Frankenstein," doubling down on those comments and saying his legacy should be left in the "dustbin of history."

"What I find jarring is that there's so many people willing to excuse the most reprehensible things that he said, that they agree with that, that they're willing to have monuments for him, that they want to create a day to honor him, and that they want to produce resolutions in the house of Congress honoring his life and legacy," Omar said on CNN.

"I am not going to sit here and be judged for not wanting to honor any legacy this man has left behind, that should be in the dustbin of history, and we should hopefully move on and forget the hate that he spewed every single day."

Crockett on Sunday took issue with only two White Democrat lawmakers who voted against a resolution to honor Charlie Kirk.

"One of the things that I want to point out that’s not been laid out that honestly hurt my heart is when I saw the no votes — there were only two Caucasians," Crockett said on CNN. "For the most part, the only people that voted no were people of color.

"The rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color. It is unfortunate that even our colleagues could not see how harmful his rhetoric was — specifically to us."

Meanwhile, Erika Kirk offered grace and bravery as she spoke in front of more than 70,000 mourners at her husband’s memorial.

"Charlie passionately wanted to reach and save the lost boys of the West. The young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith, and no reason to live. The men wasting their lives on distractions and the men consume with resentment, anger and hate," she said. "Charlie wanted to help them. He wanted them to have a home with Turning Point USA. And when he went on to campus, he was looking to show them a better path and a better life. That was right there for the taking. He wanted to show them that.

"My husband, Charlie. He wanted to save. Young men, just like the one who took his life. That young man. That young man on the cross. Our Savior said that. Father. Forgive them, for they not know what they do," she continued. "You, that man. That young man. I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did. And is what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us."

