PGA Tour’s Adam Scott shares message to Trump after White House meeting

President Donald Trump has had a busy first 50 days in office, and according to PGA Tour player director Adam Scott, brokering a deal between the Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit isn’t high on the list of priorities.

Scott and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan met with President Trump on two occasions, the last of which was attended by Tiger Woods and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia governor behind the creation of LIV.

The PGA Tour has openly praised those meetings and Trump’s involvement, but Scott said he received quite the reality check on his last visit to the White House.

"It was obvious to me, very quickly, when they were setting up for the Israeli delegation right after our meeting and putting the Israeli flag and the U.S. flag and getting that room ready that our conversation was pretty low in importance of what was happening that day," Scott said with a smile on Tuesday ahead of The Players Championship.

"And really, the president had far more important things to focus on," he continued, "and I encouraged him to go and do that well for everyone's sake after our meeting."

Scott’s comments and visit to the White House come as the PGA Tour and LIV Gold remain at a standstill in the process of attempting to reunite the golf world, which suffered a massive shakeup in 2022 after the rival circuit drew away some of the Tour’s biggest stars with lucrative signings.

The fractured relationship between the two circuits appeared to be on the mend after the PGA Tour, PIF and the DP World Tour signed a framework agreement in June 2023. But the parties involved failed to come to any agreement before that deal expired at the end of the year.

Trump’s involvement comes as the PGA Tour looks to negotiate with PIF for a minority investor position in the new commercial PGA Tour Enterprises.

The idea is to bring the top players back on Tour, without compromising the integrity of what’s already been established, Monahan said this week.

"We're doing everything that we can to bring the two sides together," he said ahead of The Players Championship. "That said, we will not do so in a way that diminishes the strength of our platform or the very real momentum we have with our fans and our partners. So while we’ve removed some hurdles, others remain."

Monahan also thanked Trump again, adding that their goals for a deal involve the same principles.

"President Trump is a lifelong golf fan. He believes strongly in the game’s power and potential, and he has been exceedingly generous with his time and influence to help bring a deal together," he said. "He wants to see the game reunified. We want to see the game reunified. His involvement has made the prospect of reunification very real."

