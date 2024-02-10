Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

PGA Tour

Woman hospitalized after fall from stands at 16th hole in TPC Scottsdale

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The loudest hole in golf had a serious situation on Friday during the second round of the Waste Management Open.

A woman fell from the stands at the 16th hole of TPC Scottsdale, resulting in her being transported to a medical center.

The incident took place late in the afternoon, and officials cleared the area of the bleachers near where she fell.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

16th hole at Scottsdale

Cameron Young Justin Thomas of the United States walk the 16th hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 9, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Officials said that the woman had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to ESON.

The Thunderbirds, the civic organization that hosts the event, said in a statement that officials "reacted quickly at the scene to give the injured fan immediate medical attention and then provided safe transport to a local medical center for further evaluation."

"The WM Phoenix Open works closely with local law enforcement, fire and medical organizations and the PGA TOUR to strategically place emergency units throughout tournament grounds to promptly address health and safety situations," the statement said. "We will provide additional details if or when appropriate out of respect for medical privacy."

general view of 16th hole

Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the 16th tee during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 9, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

KORN FERRY TOUR GOLFER SHOOTS 57, BREAKING RECORD FOR LOWEST SCORE AT PGA TOUR-SANCTIONED EVENT

The 16th hole is known for the raucous crowds and, inevitably, heavy drinking, but it is unknown whether the victim was consuming alcohol when she fell. 

It is the only hole in professional golf that is fully enclosed by stands, where around 16,000 fans can sit and watch.

Stands at 16th hole

A general view is seen as Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 9, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Play has been delayed several times due to both bad weather and darkness, with some golfers not starting their second round until Saturday morning. At the time of publishing, Sahith Theegala led the tournament at minus-13.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.