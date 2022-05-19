PGA Championship: Anirban Lahiri's whirlwind week includes birth of child, practice round with Tiger Woods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anirban Lahiri had a whirlwind of a week leading up to the PGA Championship.

Lahiri, who has most of his professional wins on the Asian Tour, was home earlier in the week expecting the arrival of his newborn son, putting any chance of him making it to the major in doubt. However, his second child arrived early, and it gave him enough time to get to Southern Hills in Oklahoma.

"Family comes first. I made a mental note that if Avyaan came any later than Tuesday morning, I would have to withdraw," he said, via The Times of India. "The greatest moment until the last couple of days ago was when our daughter came into our lives, and it trumps anything that I can accomplish on this golf course.

"I’m so glad I was there with my wife when my boy came. Avyaan did arrive early… He was due this coming Sunday, and it always looked like he was going to come early."

Lahiri arrived for a practice round on Wednesday and little did he know he was practicing with Tiger Woods.

"There were some confusion as to who was going and it was then just me and Tiger, and he asked me (to play together) and why would I ever say no to that invitation?" he said, via Reuters. "It was just random, it was serendipity.

"I actually haven't played much golf with him, so to actually go out and play nine holes, kind of have a chill day was a lot of fun. He was super relaxed and very friendly."

Lahiri, who resides in Florida but was born in India, is tied for 9th all-time in wins on the Asian Tour with seven. He has two wins on the European Tour but none on the PGA Tour.

He hasn’t played in the PGA Championship since 2018, missing the cut. In 2015, he finished tied for fifth. It was his best finish in any major championship.

He is set to tee off at 1:36 p.m. ET on Thursday.