Peyton Manning takes shot at Patriots during 'Monday Night Football' simulcast

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were once again pure comedy during their ESPN2 simulcast during the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

During the broadcast, Peyton talked about the New England Patriots and even threw a shot at the organization, saying he feared that they bugged the visiting team’s locker room during games.

"Every time I played against New England, I used to talk to my receivers in the showers," Peyton said, via SI.com . "Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged. I know it’s got a hot mic in there. Very strange to see seven guys hanging out in the shower."

Manning may have said it in a joking manner, but many opponents complained about the Patriots and how they were possibly cheating.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback stressed to former Colts head coach Tony Dungy his fears of the Patriots listening to them before games.

"I know that that is very true, and, you know, as Peyton talked to guys who played for the Patriots, some of the guys who came over -- whether it’s true or not he treated it as true," Dungy said at the time, via Pro Football Talk. "We didn’t have a lot of strategy discussions inside the locker room there."