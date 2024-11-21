Peyton Manning obliterates Jerry Jones and the Cowboys in tense Country Music Awards moment

The Dallas Cowboys may finish with their worst season in 35 years.

They have just three wins. And if they don't win at least two of their last seven games, it will be their worst winning percentage in a season since their one-win campaign in 1989.

Their 3-7 start is their worst since 2020, star quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the year after signing the biggest contract in league history and reports are surfacing that head coach Mike McCarthy is bound to be fired.

It's a time of mockery and spiteful celebration in many circles of football fans across the country. One pocket of those fans took the stage during the Country Music Awards (CMAs) on Wednesday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Legendary quarterback Peyton Manning teed up the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones for a quick, yet vicious, verbal blow on national television.

Manning and CMA co-hosts Lainey Wilson and Luke Bryan made a reference to "Cowboys Cry Too," Kelsea Ballerini's hit song with Noah Kahan.

"But enough about Jerry Jones," Manning said.

ESPN STAR GETTING ‘VERY, VERY WORRIED’ ABOUT JERRY JONES, HAS JOE BIDEN IN MIND

Manning finished his career with a 3-2 record against the Cowboys. In his final victory against "America's Team," Manning outdueled Dallas quarterback Tony Romo in a 51-48 thriller, throwing for over 400 yards and four touchdowns.

Manning isn't the only legendary quarterback to shade the Cowboys this week.

Dallas Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman suggested McCarthy will be gone after this year.

"Mike McCarthy’s a good football coach," Aikman said during ESPN's broadcast of the Cowboys' loss to the Houston Texans on Monday night. "He’s proven that at Green Bay. He’s proven it here. You win 12 games three years in a row, you’re doing something right. But he didn’t get a contract extension after he had done that. It’s hard to imagine him getting one now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another retired Cowboys fan favorite ripped his former team and the current coach after the Houston loss.

"I’m the [Cowboys] to the heart. If I’m the Cowboys, I’d fire everyone after this season," Dallas great Dez Bryant posted on X during the 34-10 loss to Houston. "There’s young, hungry talent in the upcoming draft."

Jones was asked whether McCarthy was losing the team’s confidence, but he dismissed those concerns.

"That ‘losing the team’ stuff, that’s so overblown," Jones said, via ESPN. "These guys are so— first of all, they’re natural competitors. Secondly, they’re so proud of the fact that they are professional and disappointed in maybe the way they executed the play, but that’s not anything that’s brother or first cousin to give up.

"Everybody’s certainly disappointed, but that’s a big difference in not knowing that you got to put the foot in front of the other to go."