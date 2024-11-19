Cowboys great goes scorched-earth on franchise after 5th straight loss: 'Fire everyone'

Let’s call it like it is: The Dallas Cowboys are in shambles at this point in the season following their fifth straight loss as the Houston Texans walloped them at AT&T Stadium.

The metal sheet falling from the stadium’s roof before the game could be a metaphor for what’s going on in "Jerry’s World," and some of the team’s greats said so publicly as they watched their in-state rival have their way on the road Monday night.

"I’m the [Cowboys] to the heart. If I’m the Cowboys, I’d fire everyone after this season," Dallas great receiver Dez Bryant posted on X amid the 34-10 loss to Houston. "There’s young, hungry talent in the upcoming draft."

Bryant even suggested that head coach Mike McCarthy’s replacement should be former Cowboy Deion Sanders – "Coach Prime" of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Bryant even added in a separate tweet that he believes "coaches who have played the game..is the new thing!" He thinks Sanders could be just like Jim Harbaugh, who has rejuvenated the Los Angeles Chargers in his inaugural season with them.

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who spent his entire 12-year career in Dallas, was on the call for ESPN’s broadcast alongside Joe Buck, and he thinks McCarthy’s on his way out the door.

"Mike McCarthy’s a good football coach," Aikman explained, per Awful Announcing. "He’s proven that at Green Bay. He’s proven it here. You win 12 games three years in a row, you’re doing something right. But he didn’t get a contract extension after he had done that. It’s hard to imagine him getting one now."

It was always a question whether McCarthy would be coming back to the Cowboys after this season, as he and Dak Prescott went into the offseason in the final year of their respective contracts.

Prescott, the team’s franchise quarterback, was awarded with an extension, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the league before Week 1. McCarthy never got the same pleasure of signing on long-term.

Now, McCarthy is without Prescott, who just underwent surgery to repair a hamstring injury that will keep him out the remainder of the season. Cooper Rush has started the last two games for Dallas, but the offense has scored 16 total points.

Jones was asked whether McCarthy is losing the team’s confidence, but he dismissed those concerns.

"That losing the team stuff, that’s so overblown," Jones said, via ESPN. "These guys are so, first of all, they’re natural competitors. Secondly, they’re so proud of the fact that they are professional and disappointed in maybe the way they executed the play, but that’s not anything that’s brother or first cousin to give up.… Everybody’s certainly disappointed, but that’s a big difference in not knowing that you got to put the foot in front of the other to go."

The Cowboys currently have the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a position they didn't think they would be in after earning the No. 2 seed in the NFC last season.

Dallas has gone 12-5 in each of the last three seasons under McCarthy, but it seems the writing is on the wall if the Cowboys' season continues to progress downward.

