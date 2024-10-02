Expand / Collapse search
Pete Rose's former teammate Tony Perez reflects on final moments with late baseball icon

Rose and Perez spent 16 seasons together as members of the Cincinnati Reds

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published | Updated
Baseball legend Pete Rose dead at 83 Video

Baseball legend Pete Rose dead at 83

All-time MLB hits leader who was denied a place in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown leaves a controversial legacy.

The baseball world continues to mourn the loss of MLB's all-time hits leader, Pete Rose.

Rose died on Sept. 30. He was 83. Rose's historic achievements on the baseball diamond and his Hall of Fame aspirations were undermined by his decision to place wagers on the game he loved.

On Tuesday, the Clark County Coroner’s Office in Nevada revealed that Rose died of hypertension and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Rose spent 19 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, playing alongside Tony Perez for 16 of those years.

Pete Rose shares fist bump with Tony Perez

Former Cincinnati Reds player and Major League Baseball all-time hits leader Pete Rose shares a fist bump with former teammate Tony Perez during his induction into the Reds Hall of Fame before on June 25, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio.  (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Rose along with Perez, Ken Griffey Sr., and other members of Cinncinati's "Big Red Machine" attended the Music City Sports Collectibles and Autograph Show in Nashville, Tennessee on Sept. 29.

Perez detailed what ultimately became his final time with his friend and former teammate, saying some concerns did arise because Rose did not seem to be his normal self. "He wasn't feeling that well, he didn't look too good," Perez told TMZ. "He wasn't a talker. He didn't say much."

Pete Rose waves to fans

Pete Rose waves to his fans during the unveiling of a bronze statue dedicated to him at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, June 17, 2017. (IMAGN)

Baseball Hall of Famer and former Reds great Johnny Bench was not at the collectible show, but he said some of other retired players who did attend shared their concerns with him.

"The guys were very concerned about him on Sunday because they said he just wasn't the same old Pete. It's sad. It really is," Bench said on Tuesday during his appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show."

Pete Rose in 2022

FILE - Former Philadelphia Phillies player Pete Rose tips his hat to fans during an alumni day, Aug. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Perez said he also saw Rose six months ago at a different card show. He said Rose's condition appeared to be in a much better state at that time than it was this past weekend.

Perez, who is also a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, reflected on his time being teammates with Rose.

"You see him play and you have to play the way he plays," Perez said. "When you didn't run the ball out or run the base like you're supposed to do, you're going to look bad, because Pete, he was a machine. He never stopped, and he was gone. You have to play hard like he did."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.