Pete Carroll on Bruce Irvin: 'He's playing with more power now'

Bruce Irvin isn't satisfied.

Especially not after the Seahawks declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

More than that, however, was his desire to just get better in the offseason.

So, the West Virginia product went to work in the weight room.

In the process, he gained 18 pounds of muscle. And the results are showing on the field.

"The added strength makes a difference," Pete Carroll said of Irvin's play in training camp. "He's able to disengage and get off blocks better than he has. He's always been a speed guy. He's playing with more power now. That's a really important add because he's still really fast."

In Irvin's first three seasons, he's recorded 93 tackles, 16.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Could 2015 be a breakout year of sorts?

"I'm just trying to have the best season I can have," he said. "Hopefully I can be here another three or four years, and everything will work out."

(h/t SportspressNW)