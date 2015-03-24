Person familiar with situation: Bulls' Joakim Noah the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year

A person familiar with the situation says Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah is the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year.

The person spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity because the award had not been announced. The Bulls scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. CT.

Noah joins Michael Jordan in 1988 as the only Bulls players to win the award.

The recognition comes after he helped Chicago win 48 games and capture homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs despite losing Derrick Rose to a season-ending knee injury and trading away Luol Deng. It also comes at a time when he's getting about as much praise for his offense.

AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney in New York contributed to this report.