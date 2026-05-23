Pep Guardiola For England? Noel Gallagher Backs World Cup Dreams

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Manchester City fans are still reeling from the news that their legendary leader is finally moving on, but a familiar voice has already mapped out a sensational next step. Oasis star Noel Gallagher believes that after conquering the club game, the tactical genius will set his sights on the one major trophy missing from his cabinet: the World Cup.

A Three Lions Future For Pep?

As the blue half of Manchester prepares for an emotional farewell, Oasis star Gallagher has suggested that the departing manager could eventually end up in the England dugout. Following the official announcement that Guardiola will leave Man City this summer after a decade of dominance, many are wondering what lies ahead for the man who secured 20 major trophies at the Etihad.

Gallagher, a close friend of the Spaniard, told talkSPORT: "If I know him at all, I would expect him to go after the World Cup with somebody, I think that would drive him. It's the only thing he's not won. He's done everything in the game, changed the game, changed the way people perceive the game. I can see him lifting the World Cup, I could see him being England manager. I could see him being the Dutch manager, I could see him managing one of the 'Big Six'—there's no way he's leaving the game."

Life After The Etihad Genius

The transition at City is already in motion, with Enzo Maresca expected to step into the massive void left by his former mentor. While Guardiola will move into a Global Ambassador role within the City Football Group, Gallagher has warned that the era of guaranteed silverware might be coming to a close for the Citizens.

"Listen forget replacing him, it's over now," Gallagher admitted. "That thing of the almost a hundred percent certainty of winning a trophy every season with Pep, that's done now, forget that. Now we have to reset, and now Khaldoon [Al Mubarak] becomes the most important man at the club and we have to go again. We're never going to see the likes of Guardiola again. And it's not just a sad day for Man City fans, it's a sad day for the Premier League because he was box office, he was a superstar."

The Pressure On Thomas Tuchel

Gallagher's comments regarding the England job come at a time of significant tension within the national team setup. Current boss Thomas Tuchel is already facing intense scrutiny before the tournament in North America has even begun. Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has warned that failing to win the World Cup should be a sackable offense for the German manager.

Tuchel’s controversial squad selections, which saw the omission of stars like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, have left the door open for speculation about his long-term future. If the Three Lions fail to deliver on the global stage, the FA may well find themselves looking for a successor. At that point, the most successful manager in modern history will be available and looking for his next challenge.

A Legacy That Changed English Football

Regardless of his next move, Guardiola’s impact on the English game remains unparalleled. Reflecting on his time in Manchester, the Catalan coach recently noted the connection he felt with the city's industrious spirit. "This is a city built from work. From graft," he said. "You see it in the color of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music. Simply the Industrial Revolution and how this changed the world. And I think I grew to understand that, and my teams did too."

Gallagher hopes that even if Guardiola moves into international management, he will remain a guiding light for City in the future. "There's rumours that he's going to stay in the Manchester City Football Group fold, so that would be great," he added. "I think it would be terrible if we lost his knowledge, I think hopefully he'll become our Johan Cruyff. Cruyff discovered him and hopefully Pep will be there when the powers that be need him to pick his brains."