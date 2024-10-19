Pennsylvania high school football team dominates opponent despite having just 11 players

Football is often referred to as the ultimate team sport. The game requires 11 players on each side of the ball, and even members of the special teams unit to contribute in order for a team to win.

But, a high school in Pittsburgh was particularly shorthanded going into their game this past Friday. In fact, Westinghouse High School only had a total of 11 athletes available for the game.

While it was reasonable to assume the shortage of players would be an obstacle that could not be overcome, the Westinghouse football team ultimately defied the odds.

After the first two quarters, Westinghouse held a 60-0 lead over Perry Traditional Academy. When the teams emerged from their respective locker rooms for the second half, the game's final two quarters were reduced to six minutes, respectively. A running clock was also implemented for the entire second half, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Westinghouse went on to cruise to a 68-0 victory.

Westinghouse has a history of winning games against Perry Traditional Academy in dominating fashion, winning a matchup earlier this season also by a 68-0 mark.

A group of Westinghouse players were suspended after they left the bench "during an altercation last week," according to the Post-Gazette.

The Post-Gazette offered more details on the incident, saying the vast majority of Westinghouse's roster was punished after "either participating in a fight or leaving the bench during the altercation" during a recent game against University Prep — another Pittsburgh high school.

"City League power Westinghouse will have only 11 players in uniform for the contest at Cupples Stadium on the South Side. The rest of Westinghouse’s 49-player team has been suspended one game for either participating in a fight or leaving the bench during the altercation in last Friday’s Westinghouse vs. University Prep game," The Post-Gazette reported.

National Federation of State High School Associations policy states that "any players leaving the bench area during a fight are automatically ejected from the game," per the Post-Gazette. The federation's rules also require any player who is in violation to be "suspended for the next game."

