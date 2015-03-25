Penn State's Marshall to forgo senior season

Penn State junior guard Jermaine Marshall announced on Wednesday that he will forgo his senior season to pursue a professional basketball career.

Marshall was Penn State's second-leading scorer this past season with 15.3 points per game and led the team with 59 made 3-pointers and 45 steals.

"Jermaine and I have had several discussions recently regarding his plans for the future and he feels strongly that graduating and entering the professional world at the conclusion of the summer is in the best interest of his son and his family," Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. "We thank Jermaine for his contributions to our program and wish him the best of luck."

The 6-foot-4 Marshall registered 880 points and made 108 shots from behind the arc over 90 games (47 starts) with the Nittany Lions.