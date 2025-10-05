Penn State's James Franklin faces scrutiny following bad loss to UCLA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Penn State Nittany Lions suffered a humiliating 42-37 loss at the hands of the winless UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

The defeat marked the second straight loss for the seemingly reeling Nittany Lions. Penn State came up short against Oregon last week, and the second loss of the season hampered their chances of making the College Football Playoff with a tough road ahead of them.

Penn State head coach James Franklin came under scrutiny from fans after the loss.

UCLA used all the tricks it had in its bag to throw Penn State off guard early. Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava led a touchdown drive to open the game. Then, the Bruins recovered a surprise onside kick, which eventually led to a field goal.

It was only tougher from there.

"The opening sequence of the game for a touchdown, then the surprise onside kick. We talked all week long that they could take significant risks all game," Franklin said. "Those were two significant drives and plays. From that point on, we were battling. We made a ton of mistakes we don’t normally make and had penalties at critical times. Things we don’t do and haven’t done for a very long time."

Penn State will go up against Northwestern next week – the Wildcats are 3-2 this season as well. The team then hits the road for Iowa and No. 1 Ohio State. The hellish streak ends with No. 8 Indiana coming into Happy Valley.

Even with the tough journey ahead, quarterback Drew Allar said he still believed the team could make the College Football Playoff.

