Penguins' Bylsma on Fleury: 'He's going to be the No. 1 goalie'

As the Pittsburgh Penguins embark on an offseason that figures to include significant changes, coach Dan Bylsma insists the goalie position won't be one of them.

Bylsma called Marc-Andre Fleury "a franchise goalie . . . this franchise's goalie" on Sunday, one month to the day after Tomas Vokoun made his Penguins postseason debut in place of Fleury as Pittsburgh's starter.

Fleury started every playoff game the Penguins played since being taken with the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2003 until Bylsma opted to go with Vokoun for Game 5 of a first-round series against the New York Islanders. Fleury played just 43 minutes the remainder of the playoffs, fueling speculation he might be traded or bought out of his contract this summer.

Not so, Bylsma says Sunday.