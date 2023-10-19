Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA

Pelicans star offers final verdict on if NBA Finals winners can call themselves 'world champions'

US track star Noah Lyles, who has won Olympic medals, said NBA players can't call themselves 'world champions'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Over the summer, track star Noah Lyles ruffled some feathers when he said NBA players did not have the right to call themselves "world champions" after winning the NBA Finals.

"I have to watch the NBA Finals, and they have world champion on their head. World champion of what?" Lyles said in August shortly after he won three gold medals at the world championships. "The United States? Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S. at times, but that ain’t the world. That is not the world."

He continued: "We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA. We got to do more. We got to be presented to the world."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Noah Lyles holds the American flag

U.S. track star Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's 200-meter final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug. 25, 2023.  (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Plenty of basketball's biggest names, like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, were quick to combat the sentiment, but others understood his point of view.

Durant said "somebody" needed to "help this brother," while Utah Jazz forward Juan Toscano-Anderson noted that "the NBA was the best competition in the WORLD."

New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum understands why NBA champions call themselves "world champs," as he echoed Toscano-Anderson's sentiments.

CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts against the Phoenix Suns during Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at the Smoothie King Center on April 24, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Image)

CONOR MCGREGOR AVOIDS SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES FROM ALLEGED INCIDENT AT NBA FINALS GAME

"I think ‘world champion’ is interesting, but if you really think about our sport, we got players from everywhere," McCollum said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "We got players that represent lots of different countries, so I think the premise of it is that we have, collectively, the best basketball players in the world playing from all over representing their teams here in the United States, and that’s why they call it world championship, because it’s the best players in the world.

"Now, obviously, you got countries, and you got all of that stuff, you got the Olympics, which is different, you got track athletes who are running against players from other countries. So that is also considered ‘world championship.’"

But McCollum's final verdict?

CJ McCollum driving

The New Orleans Pelicans open the 2023-24 NBA season against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Olympics is definitely ‘world championship.’ 100%. Because it’s every country," McCollum concluded.

McCollum will begin his quest for his first NBA, not world, championship when his Pelicans open their season against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.