Pedro Martinez blasts umpires after allegedly missing balk

Pedro Martinez’s competitive fire still shows even 12 years after he pitched in his final Major League Baseball game as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The three-time American League Cy Young award winner ripped umpires for failing to understand some pitchers’ movements on the mound. Specifically, Martinez was talking about Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver in Tuesday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

The Hall of Famer and his "MLB Tonight" co-host Harold Reynolds both wondered why Weaver wasn’t called for a balk for his jerky movement on the mound. Martinez had an explanation.

"Well, the umpires don't know s--- about what they're doing," he said on the air.

Martinez said he doesn’t think the umpire understands the movement Weaver was making, even though he had never been called for a balk during his entire career.

Weaver is in his sixth season in the majors. In Tuesday’s game, he pitched in four innings and allowed one run on four hits and struck out six batters. The Giants would win the game, 6-4.

The 28-year-old pitcher has a 4.25 ERA and 62 strikeouts for the Diamondbacks this season in 13 starts.

The Diamondbacks have been one of the worst teams in the majors this season. The team is 50-108 and will likely finish with one of the worst records in franchise history.

The team was 51-111 in 2004.