Pedro Martinez blasts umpires after allegedly missing balk

Pedro Martinez made comment when Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver was on mound

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Pedro Martinez’s competitive fire still shows even 12 years after he pitched in his final Major League Baseball game as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The three-time American League Cy Young award winner ripped umpires for failing to understand some pitchers’ movements on the mound. Specifically, Martinez was talking about Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver in Tuesday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver (24) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco.

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver (24) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

The Hall of Famer and his "MLB Tonight" co-host Harold Reynolds both wondered why Weaver wasn’t called for a balk for his jerky movement on the mound. Martinez had an explanation.

"Well, the umpires don't know s--- about what they're doing," he said on the air.

Martinez said he doesn’t think the umpire understands the movement Weaver was making, even though he had never been called for a balk during his entire career.

Pedro Martinez blasted umpires on "MLB Tonight."

Pedro Martinez blasted umpires on "MLB Tonight." (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Weaver is in his sixth season in the majors. In Tuesday’s game, he pitched in four innings and allowed one run on four hits and struck out six batters. The Giants would win the game, 6-4.

The 28-year-old pitcher has a 4.25 ERA and 62 strikeouts for the Diamondbacks this season in 13 starts.

The Diamondbacks have been one of the worst teams in the majors this season. The team is 50-108 and will likely finish with one of the worst records in franchise history.

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver (24) has his equipment checked for foreign substances by first base umpire Dan Iassogna during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco.

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver (24) has his equipment checked for foreign substances by first base umpire Dan Iassogna during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

The team was 51-111 in 2004.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com