Golf
Published

Paulina Gretzky shows off golf swing playing alongside husband Dustin Johnson, legendary father

Johnson celebrated his 39th birthday on Thursday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Being the offspring of one of the greatest athletes ever and being married to one of the best golfers on the planet sure has its benefits.

Wayne Gretzky, of course, is undoubtedly the greatest hockey player of all time, and his daughter, Paulina, is married to professional golfer Dustin Johnson.

Johnson is a two-time major winner, and The Great One is reported to have a 9.4 handicap — that's good company to be surrounded by if you want to pick up the game, and it seems Paulina certainly has.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC celebrates with wife, Paulina Gretzky, after winning the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston in a playoff at the Oaks golf course at The International in Boston on Sept. 4, 2022. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

The 30-time professional winner (24 on the PGA Tour) celebrated his 39th birthday on Thursday, so he spent it exactly how a golfer would: on the course.

Joining him was his wife and his father-in-law — not too shabby company.

Paulina shared content of the outing in an Instagram post which she captioned, "Happy birthday hubby."

Paulina Gretzky in Illinois

Paulina Gretzky, wife of Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC, is seen during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Sporting an all-white outfit, Paulina showed off a pretty impressive swing.

It's not quite known if Paulina got the hockey gene from her dad, but she certainly got some sort of golf gene from him, and probably some lessons from her husband that the average golfer could only dream about receiving.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson kiss

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC celebrates with wife Paulina Gretzky after Johnson won third place individual and first place team awards during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on July 31, 2022. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Johnson, who is currently in LIV Golf, just finished T-10 in the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, where Wyndham Clark earned his first major victory.