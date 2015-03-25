Paul Canevari rushes for 173 yards and 3 TDs in Bryant's 47-28 romp over Wagner

Paul Canevari rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns as Bryant defeated Wagner 47-28 Saturday.

Bryant (3-1, 1-0 Northeast Conference) jumped out to a 17-0 lead midway through the second quarter and never looked back. Canevari scored on runs of 1, 8 and 11 yards to pace the Bulldogs.

Wagner (1-4, 0-1) scored twice in the second quarter to cut the lead to 27-14. Chris Andrews (12 for 25, 223 yards, 3 TDs) led drives of 78 and 82 yards, culminating in touchdown passes of 67 and nine yards to Tyree Watkins, who finished with four catches for 90 yards.

But Andrews fumbled on the Seahawks' first possession of the second half at the Bryant 22-yard line and defensive back Michael Johnson scooped it up and went 78 yards for a touchdown. Wagner's next two drives ended in interceptions, all but sealing the victory for Bryant.