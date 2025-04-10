Patton Kizzire crawls in shrubbery to line up shot after wayward drive during the Masters

Patton Kizzire found himself in a precarious position on the fifth hole during the first round of the Masters on Thursday.

Kizzire, 39, hit a wayward tee shot into the bushes off the right side of the fairway.

As he tried to figure out how he was going to get out of the shrubbery, Kizzire crouched down on all fours to try and find a window he could hit his second shot out of.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The expedition into the bushes proved fruitful, as Kizzire found a satisfactory hole within the branches. He punched his second shot out into the middle of the fairway without any issues.

His third shot on the par-4 fifth was 152 yards out. He hit his iron shot to five feet and gave himself a chance to somehow save par after his troublesome drive.

However, Kizzire blasted the five-foot par putt past the hole and had to settle for bogey.

9 UNDERDOGS TO WATCH AT THE 2025 MASTERS

At the time of this writing, Kizzire was 4-over par through eight holes.

This is Kizzire’s third Masters start and his first since 2019. This is the first major the Montgomery, Alabama, native has played in since the 2022 U.S. Open.

Kizzire played college golf at Auburn and turned pro in 2008, and he earned his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour in 2015, when he won Player of the Year with two wins and 12 top 10 finishes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kizzire joined the PGA Tour in 2016 and has three career tour wins. He won the 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii and the 2024 Procore Championship in September.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.