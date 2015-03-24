Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 13, 2015

Patriots WR Julian Edelman says breakout season, new contract won't change him

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2013, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs past New York Jets strong safety Dawan Landry (26) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. Edelman surprisingly emerged as the Patriots top receiver last season. And he says he won't change just because he signed a big contract in the offseason. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Julian Edelman had to learn to catch the ball instead of throw it when the New England Patriots drafted the Kent State quarterback in 2009.

Five years later, the lessons of playing wide receiver continue. Besides refining his own techniques, he's getting used to a newly acquired veteran wide receiver for the second straight offseason.

The Patriots added former Carolina Panthers receiver Brandon LaFell this year. That followed the signing of free agent Danny Amendola from the St. Louis Rams last year after the Patriots lost Wes Welker to the Denver Broncos.

Edelman had a breakout season with 105 catches last year. That earned him a four-year, $17 million deal. But he says none of that changes his determination to improve.

