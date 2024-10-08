Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots to start rookie Drake Maye as quarterback: reports

Jacoby Brissett went 1-4 as a starter this year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The new era has arrived in Foxborough.

After he backed up Jacoby Brissett for the first five games of the season, the New England Patriots are reportedly set to name Drake Maye as their starting quarterback.

New England selected the quarterback out of North Carolina with the third overall pick after fielding several offers from teams to move up – ultimately, they decided to stick to their guns.

Drake Maye vs Commanders

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye passes against the Washington Commanders, Aug. 25, 2024, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Brissett was named the starter in training camp, and given the difficulty of their schedule, it made sense to not want to plug in a rookie right away.

Granted, New England did upset the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 on the road, but the Pats have since lost four in a row.

Brissett has completed just 58.5% of his passes for two touchdowns, and the Pats are widely regarded as possibly the worst team in the NFL, along with the Carolina Panthers.

Drake Maye against Jets

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye runs with the ball against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

In his two seasons at North Carolina, Maye threw for 7,929 yards with a 64.9% completion rate. He threw for 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while running for 16 more scores. He was All-ACC first-team in 2022 and second-team last season. He passed for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

Maye made his NFL debut in New England's 24-3 loss to the Jets in New Jersey, completing four of his eight passes after they sat Brissett.

Drake Maye posing

Quarterback Drake Maye of the North Carolina Tar Heels poses for portraits after being selected by the New England Patriots during the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

His first start will come in a home game on Sunday, as the Patriots host the high-powered Houston Texans, who will likely be without Nico Collins after a hamstring injury.

