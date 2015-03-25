Patriots sign safety Kanorris Davis, linebacker Ja'Gared Davis to 53-man roster

The New England Patriots signed safety Kanorris Davis and linebacker Ja'Gared Davis to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Saturday.

The 23-year-old Kanorris Davis, a former Troy player, played for New England last week at Atlanta, then was released Monday and signed back to the practice squad Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Ja'Gared Davis, a former SMU player, was signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.