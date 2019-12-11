Robert Kraft comments on latest New England Patriots filming scandal

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft did not have much to say Tuesday when asked about the franchise’s latest scandal involving a film crew recording an upcoming opponent's sideline.

The Patriots admitted that a production crew member filmed the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. However, the team said the crew member did not know what they were doing was against NFL rules. The Patriots and Bengals play this coming weekend.

Kraft was asked about the scandal ahead of the league’s owners meetings.

“You know everything you should know,” Kraft told reporters.

The team was filming an advanced scout who was on hand for the Bengals game. The crew was filming for a Patriots series called “Do Your Job.” A member of the crew was wearing Boston Bruins gear and filming directly in front of some Bengals staffers, The Athletic reported. The filming reportedly went on for about eight minutes.

The Patriots released a statement on the matter when the issue came to light.

“The sole purpose of the filming was to provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road,” the statement said. There was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose. We understand and acknowledge that our video crew, which included independent contractors who shot the video, unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box.

“When questioned, the crew immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully. The production crew is independent of our football operation. While aware that one of the scouts was being profiled for a ‘Do Your Job’ episode, our football staff had no other involvement whatsoever in the planning, filming or creative decisions made during the production of these features.

“We accept full responsibility for the actions of our production crew at the Browns-Bengals game.”

According to The Washington Post, it didn’t appear that the Patriots were facing any sanctions over the incident.