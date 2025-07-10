Patriots' Drake Maye, wife delivered incredible act of kindness after wedding, radio host says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye married his childhood sweetheart Ann Michael Maye in a beautiful ceremony late last month as he is set to embark on the second year of his pro career.

The newlyweds reportedly went above and beyond to give back to their community as they started their lives together.

Former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak revealed on 98.5 The Sports Hub that the couple donated their wedding gifts to children’s and homeless shelters in the North Carolina community where they are both from.

"So, the wedding gifts," Zolak said on his radio show on Tuesday. "He didn't tell anybody, and he had this supposed deal with his current wife … they did a lot of donating with the local kids shelters and stuff for the area he grew up, and some kids didn't have (the right) size shoes, didn't have some Christmas stuff … they didn't tell anybody, but they took their wedding gifts and sent them to the homeless and help centers down there. Everything that they got, they forwarded it."

Zolak said it was money and some "household stuff" that the couple gave away.

The Mayes have been together since they were teenagers and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill together.

The Patriots chose Maye with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 draft.

He had 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games for New England. He earned a Pro Bowl nod as well.

The Patriots will have him as the starting quarterback going into 2025 with Mike Vrabel leading the charge on the sidelines.