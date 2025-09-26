Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams diagnosed with prostate cancer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams was diagnosed with prostate cancer, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

Williams, 51, stepped away from the team after an unforeseen health issue arose after the team’s Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I unfortunately have to tell you that Terrell Williams was determined to have prostate cancer and is in the process of treatment and meeting with specialists and figuring out the best plan of attack to be able to attack this and heal it and fix it and allow him to get back to better health," Vrabel told reporters Friday.

"You know how much Terrell means to me personally and to the people on this football team. So, again, we want to send our regards and just publicly let everyone know that’s what he’s dealing with. When he is ready to talk, he will talk on his behalf, but we wanted to let you know that’s what's going on."

Williams missed the team’s rookie minicamp in the spring with an unrelated health issue. He was also treated for dehydration during a training camp practice in July.

Vrabel said inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr will remain as the team’s defensive play-caller in Williams’ absence.

"We’ll continue as we have been with Zak Kuhr calling the defense. I feel like that went well. I think the communication through the week organizationally hasn’t missed a beat whatsoever. So, I think those guys are doing a great job over there," Vrabel said.

The Patriots (1-2) face the Carolina Panthers (1-2) at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

