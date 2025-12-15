Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots cornerback complains about late penalty on Bills' crucial scoring drive

Patriots were outscored 28-7 in the second half

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The New England Patriots lost a heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, failing to secure a victory and the AFC East title after leading by 21 points.

The game featured a few questionable pass interference calls on the Patriots defense, especially in key moments. New England’s cornerback Carlton Davis took issue with how the game was being officiated.

Carlton Davis commits a penalty

New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) draws a pass interference penalty breaking up a catch intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during the second half at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 14, 2025. (Brian Fluharty/Imagn Images)

He was flagged for defensive pass interference on Buffalo’s go-ahead scoring drive, which he felt was a bit late coming out.

"You can see how late the flag came out. If it’s a flag, it’s like definitive," Davis told reporters, via Boston.com. "Like, throw the flag. If it’s not a flag in a close game like this, then you’ve got to let us play, you know what I’m saying? Just seeing how late the flag came in, I think we’re all thinking the same thing.

James Cook breaks away from the defense

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III, left, runs past New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) to score during the second half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. (Charles Krupa/AP Photo)

"It’s frustrating. You know what’s on the line," he added. "This game is so close, and it comes down to a game of inches, and at that moment, you’re either going to throw the flag or you’re not. You don’t take 10 seconds to throw a flag."

Davis’ penalty extended the drive and three plays later, James Cook ran the ball into the end zone for an 11-yard score. Buffalo went up 35-31 and didn’t look back from there.

New England was called for seven penalties and gave up 65 yards.

The Bills’ offense sputtered in the beginning of the game, but outscored the Patriots 28-7 in the second half to win the game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

