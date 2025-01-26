Patrick Mahomes thanks God as Chiefs have chance at NFL history with 3rd straight Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are on the cusp of NFL history, as they cemented yet another trip to the Super Bowl with an AFC Championship win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

As he drank in another successful campaign that got him back to the "Big Game," Mahomes had to first tap into his faith during a post-game interview.

"First off, I want to give all glory to God," he told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson after the 32-29 thriller that went the Chiefs' way at home. "Without Him, none of this is possible, and I truly mean that."

Mahomes then showed all the love to his team as they gave just as much as he did to make this chance at history happen.

"I’m just so proud of my teammates and how they responded. That was a great football team. I’m just at a loss for words. I’m excited for New Orleans," he said.

It seems, even three times in a row, the feeling of going to the Super Bowl never gets old for the NFL superstar.

The Chiefs found themselves going back and forth with the Bills all game long. Mahomes' second touchdown run of the game was after a crucial fourth-down stop by the defense, yet Josh Allen and the Bills' offense responded with a fourth-and-goal touchdown of their own in the fourth quarter to tie it at 29 apiece.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were ultimately able to drive deep enough into Bills territory that Harrison Butker made it 32-29 with a field goal, but it was on the defense to get a stop against Allen, who previously beat them in the regular season.

That is exactly what happened on fourth-and-5, as Allen heaved one in the air after a well-timed Chiefs blitz and his tight end, Dalton Kincaid, could not haul it in. Mahomes, then, got first downs thanks to Isiah Pacheco and Samaje Perine, his veteran backs, both moving the chains on short passes to ice the victory.

Those efforts on both sides of the ball are why Mahomes pointed to how much of this was a team effort yet again to reach the Super Bowl.

"I think I’ve always said it, it’s not about one guy, it’s not about a couple guys," he said. "It’s about the whole entire team. When we needed the defense to get stops, they got stops. Offense, we made plays. That’s why we’re so special. It’s a team effort, and it’s a team football game."

As he hoisted yet another AFC title trophy, Mahomes gave a shout-out to the fan base as well for being boisterous as always to help give them the home field advantage before it's neutral ground at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

"I appreciate Chiefs Kingdom for being out here, being loud and proud. We love you, Chiefs Kingdom."

It is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which started this Chiefs' dynasty as they beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, late in the fourth quarter. Mahomes won his second Super Bowl of his career in that game after previously beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

However, the Eagles have a difference maker this time, with Saquon Barkley scoring three touchdowns, along with quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the rout of the Washington Commanders to win the NFC Championship earlier on Sunday.

It is bound to be a thriller in New Orleans, and Mahomes will have the brightest football spotlight on him and the Chiefs yet again as they hope to etch their names in the NFL history books.

