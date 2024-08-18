Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes shocks Chiefs crowd with ridiculous behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce

Mahomes said he had to throw the ball that way after Kelce ran the wrong route

Scott Thompson
Published
close
While the NFL preseason is crucial for some players attempting to make a roster heading into the regular season, starters are usually trying to just shake off the rust and keep things simple to ensure they’re ready for the long year ahead. 

What Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did on Saturday in Week 2 of the preseason against the Detroit Lions was anything but simple. 

Mahomes, searching for a third straight Super Bowl with his Chiefs this season, showcased some more magic that we’re used to seeing on the field when he took a snap on the Lions’ 33-yard line on third-and-3 in the first quarter. 

Patrick Mahomes throws ball

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs looks for an open receiver during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 17, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

As he rolled to his right immediately, Mahomes saw his favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, getting open in between defenders. 

So, instead of just trying to flip the ball over the defenders to pick up the first down, Mahomes threw the football behind his back in a slick motion that got the Arrowhead Stadium crowd in a frenzy. 

The NFL has seen too many times the tricks Mahomes can have up his sleeve, but this one almost seemed like it was planned. After the game, Mahomes alluded to the other times he’s been spotted practicing behind-the-back throws. 

He also said Kelce wasn’t running his route properly, so he was forced to make that throw. 

"I always told you it had to happen naturally," Mahomes said, via the New York Post. "I knew it was on target. It was just low. But like I said, it wasn’t like – I didn’t do it to look cool. I did it because I was like, p---ed off (at Kelce), like why did you run that route like that? And it just worked out."

The special efforts of Mahomes and Kelce, even if they weren’t on the same page, was a highlight in a rather mediocre Mahomes performance in his first preseason action. He went 8-for-14 through the air for 92 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions thrown. It was also Kelce’s only catch of the day for eight yards. 

The Lions ended up rallying when depth players came in, winning the preseason game, 24-23. 

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also discussed the throw, and was asked if he wants to see something like that during the regular season. 

He, of course, trusts his All-Pro quarterback in his offense. But with a throw like that, it better work out. 

"He does it in practice every day," Reid explained. "I’m alright with it as long as it’s a completion."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.