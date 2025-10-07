Patrick Mahomes gets real on Chiefs' play following 3rd loss: 'We've lost too many games already'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs’ reign over the AFC has taken a serious hit through the first five weeks of the 2025 season.

NFL fans have been accustomed to seeing the Chiefs magically pull out victories in the closing seconds of games or absolutely dominate their opponents. Kansas City gave fans a glimpse of that with victories over the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens this season, but their three losses have opened up the door for criticism from almost every angle.

The Chiefs were on track for a blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night as they jumped out to a 14-0 lead. But the Jaguars scratched and clawed their way back into the game thanks to a Devin Lloyd 99-yard interception return for a touchdown and Trevor Lawrence stumbling into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes tried to come to grips with the reality the Chiefs are facing early in the season.

"It kind of just talks about our whole entire season," he said of the mistakes and penalties that have contriubed to their struggles. "I feel like we have the guys and we've executed at certain points in the game and looked really good and then we kind of crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes and interceptions and fumbles or whatever that is.

"It's just we've kind of done that to ourselves all year long. It's been one guy here or there and in this league, it's so close that those change games. We got to do better. We've lost too many games already. We got to find a way to be better as a team and come together and play better throughout the rest of the season."

Since Mahomes took over as the team’s starting quarterback, the most losses the Chiefs suffered in a season was six in 2023. Though, they did win the Super Bowl that year.

Mahomes has 1,257 passing yards, eight touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Kansas City will have the Detroit Lions on their schedule next. The matchup is set for Sunday night.