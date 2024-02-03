Patrick Mahomes' father says Chiefs QB 'has a long ways to go' before he surpasses Tom Brady's greatness

Patrick Mahomes was drafted in the first round in 2017 and has been the Chiefs' primary starting quarterback for the last six seasons. He is a two-time NFL MVP and has won a pair of Vince Lombardi Trophies.

Mahomes has also thrown for more than 4,000 yards in every season he has been the full-time starter. Next week, the 28-year-old signal caller will make his fourth Super Bowl appearance. Mahomes' impressive resume has already drawn comparisons to former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

While Brady is widely considered the greatest player in NFL history, others argue that Mahomes has already reached the seven-time Super Bowl champion's level of greatness. But, Mahomes' father, Pat Mahomes Sr., is not quite ready to give his son the greatest of all-time title.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"That's still to be determined," the elder Mahomes said. "He still has a ways to go. I have mad respect for Tom Brady and I grew up as a Joe Montana fan."

Mahomes Sr. did acknowledge that his son is heading in the right direction, but at this point, he would still give Brady and Montana the edge.

"[Patrick] is on the right trajectory, but right now, I would still say those guys are better."

CHIEFS' JUSTIN REID ARGUES PATRICK MAHOMES IS LEAGUE'S GOAT: 'PROBABLY THE BEST PLAYER IN NFL HISTORY'

There are some similarities between Mahomes' path and Brady's and Montana's accomplishments when they were the same age as the Chiefs quarterback. Montana won his second Super Bowl in his late 20s, while Brady won three titles by the time he turned 28-years-old.

However, Brady nor Montana were named an NFL MVP until they were in their 30s. Mahomes earned his first league MVP trophy in 2018 and his second in 2022. It is important to point out that Montana played in a different era. The rules of the game were vastly different during his time and high-powered passing attacks were uncommon.

Longtime Patriots team owner Robert Kraft recently attended the MusiCares Gala to present Jon Bon Jovi with the Person of tht Year award. Kraft weighed in on the quarterback comparisons.

"They’re both off the charts. I had a personal relationship and great love for Tom Brady," Kraft told Fox News Digital on the red carpet. "I think if Patrick is pretty special, and he can evolve and sustain the way Tom did – it looks like he’s on the path – that’s great.

"But what I’d also like about him is I’ve heard, and the little I’ve seen, he’s a great human being – the way Tommy’s off the charts. And that’s great for America, that two people who are so accomplished can be so good representatives to young people."

Brady's longevity was unprecedented, and it is difficult to project whether Mahomes will be able to sustain excellence for more than two decades.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins inside a frigid Arrowhead Stadium in the wild-card round. Kansas City proceeded to beat the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round game, and the Baltimore Ravens in last week's conference title game.

Mahomes will try and win his third ring when the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11.