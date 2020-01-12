Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City Chiefs to historic first half vs. Houston Texans

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a first-half lead over the Houston Texans after being down 24 points in the second quarter.

Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter and helped the Chiefs to a 28-24 lead at the half. The 52 points scored between both teams in the first half were the most in a playoff game in NFL history.

Mahomes also was the second quarterback to throw four touchdowns in a quarter -- joining Doug Williams who did it for the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XXII.

The Texans were rolling in the first half after a few miscues from the Chiefs on offense.

First, Deshaun Watson fired a 54-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kenny Stills to begin in the scoring onslaught. The Texans went up 14-0 after a blocked punt and a scoop and score from cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Houston was up 21-0 when Watson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Daniel Fells after a Chiefs muffed punt. The Texans had plenty of momentum on their side until the second quarter.

Kansas City started its run with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to running back Damien Williams. Next, Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 5-yard touchdown catch to bring the Chiefs within 10 points. Kelce would catch two more touchdown passes in the second quarter and give Kansas City the lead going into the half.

Kelce became the third tight end in the Super Bowl era to catch three touchdown passes, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Also, the Chiefs were the first team in NFL history to lead at halftime after being down by as many as 24 points, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.