Paraguayan swim star leaves Olympic Village after allegedly creating 'inappropriate atmosphere'

Alonso decided to retire after failing to get into medal contention

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Paraguayan swimming star Luana Alonso created a stir when she decided to get an Olympic rings tattoo near her bikini line before the Paris Games and then retired from the sport at the age of 20 after failing to qualify for a medal.

Alonso apparently stayed in the Olympic Village after she was eliminated from contention in the pool and that apparently created more issues.

Luana Alonso smiles

Luana Alonso of Paraguay reacts after winning the women's 100-meter butterfly consolation on April 13, 2023, in Westmont, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Monday, Alonso left the village after allegedly creating an "inappropriate atmosphere."

"Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay.," Paraguayan Olympic Committee chief Larissa Schaerer said in a statement, via The Sun. "We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes' Village."

Alonso wrote on her Instagram Stories late Monday that she wasn’t expelled from the Olympic Village or anywhere else. She said she wasn’t going to comment on the allegations but wasn’t about to let false information spread.

Luana Alonso at the Olympics

Luana Alonso, left, prepares to compete in the women's 100m butterfly heats during the Paris Olympics on July 27, 2024. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Multiple reports indicated that Alonso’s decision to take in some of the sights around Paris instead of swimming with her teammates upset officials.

Paraguayan media outlets and The Daily Mail reported that her time at Disneyland Paris made her bosses feel slighted and that she allegedly became a distraction because of "skimpy outfits."

Alonso is an NCAA Division 1 athlete, swimming for SMU. She has multiple Paraguayan records in butterfly. She finished her heat at the Paris Games with a time of 1:03.09.

She decided to retire after that.

Luana Alonso in the pool

Paraguay's Luana Alonso competes in the women's 100m butterfly during the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka on July 23, 2023. (Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP via Getty Images)

"Swimming: thank you for allowing me to dream, you taught me to fight, to try, perseverance, sacrifice, discipline and many more. I gave you part of my life and I don't change it for anything in the world because I lived the best experiences of my life, you gave me thousands of joys, friends from other countries that I will always carry them in my heart, unique opportunities. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon," she wrote in an Instagram post.

