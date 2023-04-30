Panthers' Matt Corral shares cryptic message about 'value' after team drafts Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers appeared to make Bryce Young their quarterback of the future as they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Young’s selection came a year after the Panthers took former Ole Miss standout Matt Corral in a third round of the 2022 draft. Corral did not play a down last season as he suffered a Lisfranc injury in a preseason game against the New England Patriots.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While it seems likely that the Panthers will hand the keys over to Young to run the offense, Corral did not appear ready to throw in the towel. He posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Thursday night.

"Then the father said: ‘I wanted to let you know that you are not worth anything if you are not in the right place. If you are not appreciated, do not be angry.

"’That means you are in the wrong place. Don’t stay in a place where no one sees your value.’"

DEION SANDERS SCOLDS 31 NFL TEAMS AFTER ONLY ONE PLAYER FROM HBCUS SELECTED IN DRAFT

According to Queen City News, Corral deleted the post.

Panthers coach Frank Reich told the station what his message was to the players who may feel like the organization drafted their replacements.

"The message to all the players is that we earn it on the field," Reich told the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It does not appear that Corral officially requested a trade; however, him missing the entire 2022 season does not help his stock going into 2023 with Young as the top pick.