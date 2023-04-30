Expand / Collapse search
Carolina Panthers
Published

Panthers' Matt Corral shares cryptic message about 'value' after team drafts Bryce Young

Corral was a third-round pick in 2022

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Carolina Panthers appeared to make Bryce Young their quarterback of the future as they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Young’s selection came a year after the Panthers took former Ole Miss standout Matt Corral in a third round of the 2022 draft. Corral did not play a down last season as he suffered a Lisfranc injury in a preseason game against the New England Patriots.

Bryce Young gets the call

Bryce Young receives a phone call in the green room backstage before being drafted number one overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

While it seems likely that the Panthers will hand the keys over to Young to run the offense, Corral did not appear ready to throw in the towel. He posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Thursday night.

"Then the father said: ‘I wanted to let you know that you are not worth anything if you are not in the right place. If you are not appreciated, do not be angry.

"’That means you are in the wrong place. Don’t stay in a place where no one sees your value.’"

Matt Corral looks to pass

Matt Corral, #9 of the Carolina Panthers, carries during the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

According to Queen City News, Corral deleted the post.

Panthers coach Frank Reich told the station what his message was to the players who may feel like the organization drafted their replacements.

"The message to all the players is that we earn it on the field," Reich told the station.

Matt Corral in LA

Matt Corral, #9 of the Carolina Panthers, poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

It does not appear that Corral officially requested a trade; however, him missing the entire 2022 season does not help his stock going into 2023 with Young as the top pick.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.