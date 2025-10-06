Panthers, Lightning create chaos in bruising preseason finale; NHL doles out punishment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NHL on Monday doled out punishment after the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning’s rivalry turned up a notch during their final preseason game.

Lightning forward Scott Sabourin was suspended for four games and defenseman J.J. Moser was given a two-game ban for their actions in the game on Saturday night. The NHL also fined the Lightning organization $100,000 and head coach Jon Cooper was fined $25,000.

The chaotic matchup saw referees call 65 penalties for 312 minutes, including 13 game misconducts. Tampa Bay committed seven in the game and six were called on Florida. The Panthers received 17 power-play chances, according to the NHL.

Players started their march to the sin bin when Sabourin went after Panthers star Aaron Ekblad. Sabourin received a major penalty after playing just 19 seconds.

The game spiraled from there as the referees tried to get things under control. Florida’s eighth goal was called off after Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola was credited with an assist. He had already been ejected earlier in the third period.

Florida won the game, 7-0. The chaos ensued after the two teams tallied 49 penalties and 186 minutes in an earlier preseason contest.

"I think anybody that’s been a part of this rivalry would probably look at this box score and A, not be surprised and B, I can’t believe it’s taken this long for something like that to happen," Cooper said Saturday.

Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues added that the game "got stupid by the end of it."

"It wasn’t really hockey out there," he added.

It seemed to be an appetizer for what the regular season will bring. Florida and Tampa Bay will play each other four times starting on Nov. 15.

Florida enters the season as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.