Panthers LB Jon Beason, WR Domenik Hixon return to practice

Panthers three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jon Beason practiced in full pads for the first time since undergoing microfracture knee surgery this offseason, and receiver Domenik Hixon returned to work after battling a hamstring injury.

Carolina coach Ron Rivera said on Sunday that it is unclear if Beason will suit up Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Hixon is expected to play.

Rivera says Beason "moved very well" and says his return provides an emotional boost for the team's defense. Rivera says Beason's status for Thursday will be determined by how well he feels after practice.

Hixon entered training camp battling for the team's No. 3 receiver spot but was sidelined the first two preseason games with a sore hamstring.

Running back Jonathan Stewart (ankle) and receiver Armanti Edwards (hamstring) remain out of practice.