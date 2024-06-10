Expand / Collapse search
Stanley Cup Playoffs

Panthers' Evan Rodrigues makes history as he leads Florida to Stanley Cup Final Game 2 win

Rodrigues is the first Panthers play to have a multiple-goal game in franchise history

When the Florida Panthers were in need of a goal in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, an unlikely hero emerged.

The Panthers and Oilers were tied 1-1 going into the third period after Nikko Mikkola scored in the second to tie the game.

Evan Rodrigues celebrates a goal

Evan Rodrigues #17 of the Florida Panthers celebrates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in Game Two of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 10, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Evan Rodrigues then stepped up for the Panthers. He put one past Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner about 3 minutes into the frame. But he wasn’t done.

The Panthers were on a power play following a Leon Draisaitl roughing penalty against Aleksander Barkov. Rodrigues struck again with his second goal of the night and third of the Stanley Cup Final. It was more than enough for the Panthers to close out the game.

Aaron Ekblad scored an empty-netter and Florida would win Game 2, 4-1.

"We want the Cup" chants rang throughout the arena in Sunrise, Florida, as the seconds ticked off of the clock.

Evan Rodrigues celebrates with his teammates

Brandon Montour #62 of the Florida Panthers makes a face as Evan Rodrigues #17 celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period of Game Two of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on June 10, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Rodrigues was the first player in Panthers history to have a multiple goal game in a Stanley Cup Final.

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky also stepped up to the plate for the second consecutive game. He shut down several shots from Connor McDavid, including a 1-on-1 opportunity with Matthew Tkachuk hanging all over the three-time Hart Trophy winner.

"Bob" finished with 18 saves.

Sergei Bobrovsky shuts down Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers has his shot saved by Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game Two of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 10, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Elsa/Getty Images)

McDavid was held scoreless once again on three shots. He had an assist on Mattias Ekholm goal. Draisaitl had two shots and Zach Hyman had one.

The series will head to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 starting Thursday night. The Panthers are just two games away from winning their first Stanley Cup title.

