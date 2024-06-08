NHL prospect says team asked him what his Uber rating, Snapchat scores were ahead of draft

Zayne Parekh will likely be a top-10 pick in this month's NHL Draft, but everyone wants to do their due diligence.

Parekh is an 18-year-old stud from Nobleton, Ontario, who has spent the last two seasons with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit.

In 66 games during his most recent season, he scored 33 goals, dished out 63 assists and was named the league's Defenseman of the Year.

His talent on the ice speaks for itself, but at least one team is asking what he's like off the ice.

Parekh revealed during a media session a bizarre question a team posed.

Parekh said a team asked him what his Uber rating and Snapchat scores were.

"That was the two [questions] that stood out," Parekh said.

His Uber rating is a 4.92, just shy of a perfect five-star rating. However, he kept his Snapchat score to himself.

For the non-Snappers reading this, a Snapchat score is essentially how active you are on the app.

According to Snapchat, the score is "determined by a super-secret, special equation that combines the number of Snaps you’ve sent and received, the Stories you’ve posted, and a couple other factors."

Essentially, the higher the number, the more active you are on the app.

Macklin Celebrini is the projected first overall pick to the San Jose Sharks, but if Parekh's Uber rating is that high, it's a good sign of a positive character in the locker room, and some team should be very happy.

