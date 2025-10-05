Panthers' Bryce Young commits bizarre fumble vs Dolphins, sparks scrutiny

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young committed a bizarre turnover in the first quarter of his game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers had the ball with 6:38 left in the first quarter when he dropped back to pass. Dolphins pass-rusher Bradley Chubb put the pressure on the third-year quarterback. Young tried to pump fake Chubb, but he lost the football instead.

Chubb pushed Young out of the way to recover the fumble and get the Dolphins the ball back.

NFL fans immediately jumped on Young’s abilities.

The turnover led to a touchdown drive by Miami.

The Dolphins had to go without him, but Tua Tagovailoa was targeting Darren Waller and Jaylen Waddle early in the game. To start the second quarter, Tagovailoa found running back De’Von Achane for a touchdown pass.

Young later threw an interception to Minkah Fitzaptrick.

Miami started the season 0-3, but was back in the win column on Monday when they defeated the New York Jets. Unfortunately, the team lost Tyreek Hill for the rest of the season in the win.

Carolina came into the game with a 1-3 record as well. But Young has not really impressed fans with his play so far.

He has 753 passing yards, five touchdown passes and three interceptions through four games. He had three touchdown passes in a 27-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. But he had zero touchdown passes in a 30-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

A win against the Dolphins may quiet some of the doubters.