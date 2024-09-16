Panthers to bench Bryce Young in favor of 3-time Pro Bowler after 2 games: report

The Carolina Panthers have apparently seen enough of Bryce Young right now.

The Panthers will bench Young for the team’s Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL Network reported on Monday. The team reportedly will start Andy Dalton in his place.

Young was the No. 1 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2023 NFL Draft. He started 16 of the 17 games last season, throwing for 2,877 yards and 11 touchdowns. But the first two games have left a lot to be desired of the young quarterback who still is trying to find his footing.

Young has 245 passing yards in two blowout losses against the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers to start the season. He has no touchdown passes and three interceptions.

"I've been in this league a little bit and this is not my first time with a young quarterback," Panthers running back Miles Sanders said Sunday. "He's the first pick overall and everything he does is under a microscope, not just here but around the league. He's a competitor and I know his confidence can go down a little bit, so I was trying to tell him, ‘I've got your back, man.’"

Dalton is a three-time Pro Bowler who has been with the Panthers since the start of last season. He appeared in three games last year, making one start. He had 361 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

He hasn’t been a regular starter since the 2022 season, when the Saints were trying to find their successor for Drew Brees. He mainly was the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011 to 2019.

With the Bengals, Dalton had 31,594 passing yards and 204 passing touchdowns in 133 games.

The Panthers invested a lot to get Young. They traded up in 2023 with the Chicago Bears to get him, but his play didn’t appear to affect their record as they were the worst team in the NFL last season as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.