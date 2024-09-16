Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Carolina Panthers

Panthers to bench Bryce Young in favor of 3-time Pro Bowler after 2 games: report

Andy Dalton is reportedly set to be Week 3 starter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Panthers' Bryce Young talks expectations for 2024 season Video

Panthers' Bryce Young talks expectations for 2024 season

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young tells Fox News Digital he's focused on what he can control heading into 2024.

The Carolina Panthers have apparently seen enough of Bryce Young right now.

The Panthers will bench Young for the team’s Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL Network reported on Monday. The team reportedly will start Andy Dalton in his place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bryce Young vs Chargers

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Young was the No. 1 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2023 NFL Draft. He started 16 of the 17 games last season, throwing for 2,877 yards and 11 touchdowns. But the first two games have left a lot to be desired of the young quarterback who still is trying to find his footing.

Young has 245 passing yards in two blowout losses against the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers to start the season. He has no touchdown passes and three interceptions.

"I've been in this league a little bit and this is not my first time with a young quarterback," Panthers running back Miles Sanders said Sunday. "He's the first pick overall and everything he does is under a microscope, not just here but around the league. He's a competitor and I know his confidence can go down a little bit, so I was trying to tell him, ‘I've got your back, man.’"

Bryce Young hands off to Miles Sanders

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young hands off to running back Miles Sanders during the Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

CHIEFS SUFFER ANOTHER INJURY IN QUEST FOR 3RD CONSECUTIVE SUPER BOWL TITLE

Dalton is a three-time Pro Bowler who has been with the Panthers since the start of last season. He appeared in three games last year, making one start. He had 361 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

He hasn’t been a regular starter since the 2022 season, when the Saints were trying to find their successor for Drew Brees. He mainly was the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011 to 2019.

With the Bengals, Dalton had 31,594 passing yards and 204 passing touchdowns in 133 games.

Bryce Young talks to reporters

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young reacts during a news conference after his team's loss to the Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Panthers invested a lot to get Young. They traded up in 2023 with the Chicago Bears to get him, but his play didn’t appear to affect their record as they were the worst team in the NFL last season as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.