Chiefs suffer another injury in quest for 3rd consecutive Super Bowl title

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest to make NFL history and win three straight Super Bowl titles hit another speed bump on Sunday even as they moved to 2-0 with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is likely to go on the injured reserve after he hurt his lower leg in the closing minutes of the 26-25 victory. The NFL Network reported that Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula.

Pacheco is set to miss time – the question is just how much. A trip to the IR will cause him to miss at least four weeks, but a broken leg will need more time than that to heal. He is reportedly set to undergo more tests on Monday.

The former Rutgers standout was among the players from Kansas City’s 2022 rookie draft class who had a breakout year en route to consecutive Super Bowl titles. He had 830 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season and 935 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last year.

Pacheco scored against the Baltimore Ravens in the team’s 27-20 win in Week 1.

Kansas City is dealing with a rash of injuries. Wide receiver Marquise Brown will be out through the regular season, and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is dealing with PTSD.

Samaje Perine and Carson Steele are next up on the depth chart.