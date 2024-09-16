Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs suffer another injury in quest for 3rd consecutive Super Bowl title

Isiah Pacheco was just getting started before suffering the injury

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Isiah Pacheco fractures fibula in Chiefs win vs Bengals, expected to land on IR | The Facility Video

Isiah Pacheco fractures fibula in Chiefs win vs Bengals, expected to land on IR | The Facility

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones and Chase Daniel react to the news of Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco fracturing his fibula in their win against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is expected to land on the Injured Reserve list.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest to make NFL history and win three straight Super Bowl titles hit another speed bump on Sunday even as they moved to 2-0 with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is likely to go on the injured reserve after he hurt his lower leg in the closing minutes of the 26-25 victory. The NFL Network reported that Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Isiah Pacheco tackled

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, #10, is stopped by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell, #24, during the first half of an NFL football game  on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Pacheco is set to miss time – the question is just how much. A trip to the IR will cause him to miss at least four weeks, but a broken leg will need more time than that to heal. He is reportedly set to undergo more tests on Monday.

The former Rutgers standout was among the players from Kansas City’s 2022 rookie draft class who had a breakout year en route to consecutive Super Bowl titles. He had 830 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season and 935 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last year.

Isiah Pacheco finds a hole

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, #10, runs with the ball as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, #59, is blocked by Chiefs tight end Noah Gray, #83, defends during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

EX-BENGALS STAR TJ HOUSHMANDZADEH RIPS REFS AFTER TEAM'S CLOSE LOSS: 'TERRIBLE CALLS'

Pacheco scored against the Baltimore Ravens in the team’s 27-20 win in Week 1.

Kansas City is dealing with a rash of injuries. Wide receiver Marquise Brown will be out through the regular season, and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is dealing with PTSD.

Isiah Pacheco scores a TD

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Samaje Perine and Carson Steele are next up on the depth chart.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.